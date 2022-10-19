Previous
Mr Cardinal by pej76
78 / 365

Mr Cardinal

He may be wondering what happened to the Hawthorne Tree this year. It didn't do so well. I hope it isn't dying. The birds like to feast on the red berries. The tree didn't produce many this year.

This was shot from our dining room window with the zoom lens. I had to clean it up a bit using Lightroom.

Very chilly and windy day here with a few snowflakes. Wife and I are both somewhat under the weather with a mild cold.
Paul J

@pej76
August 28th 2022. I'm back! After well over a year's absence I've decided to hop on to 365 once more. I left...
Photo Details

