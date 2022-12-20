Previous
Alien? by pej76
133 / 365

Alien?

No, it’s just me trying to clear my sinuses. The warm moist air from that little device helps a little. If it weren’t for the stuffed head I’d be feeling pretty good.

I left the photo dark and in B&W because it sort of fits my mood.
Paul J

Photo Details

