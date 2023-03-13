Previous
Prayer Cat by pej76
194 / 365

Prayer Cat

Gracie joined me for my quiet time this morning. She’s sitting on the Word rather than standing on it. She’s probably praying for the snow to stop so she can go outside.
13th March 2023 13th Mar 23

Paul J

@pej76
Dawn ace
So cute
March 13th, 2023  
