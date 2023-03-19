Previous
International Gathering by pej76
International Gathering

A flashback filler.

Back in 2019 our Belgian neighbors became U.S. citizens. The crowd here is a gathering of some of their friends who could make it to the ceremony that day. It is a group of Belgians, French, Italians, and Americans.

The big guy in the middle wearing a jacket and blue tie along with his wife in the red dress and their children became citizens this day. That is yours truly on the big guy’s right side.

Sadly, our Belgian neighbors are moving away to Philadelphia. They will be dearly missed. They have been super great neighbors and friends.
