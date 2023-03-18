Previous
Snowy Pachysandra by pej76
199 / 365

Snowy Pachysandra

I had one good photo op today and blew it because I was in a hurry and did not pay attention to the settings on the Nikon. The bird flew away. So……here’s a mundane shot of snow on the Pachysandra that I took not long ago.
18th March 2023 18th Mar 23

Paul J

ace
@pej76
