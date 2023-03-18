Sign up
199 / 365
Snowy Pachysandra
I had one good photo op today and blew it because I was in a hurry and did not pay attention to the settings on the Nikon. The bird flew away. So……here's a mundane shot of snow on the Pachysandra that I took not long ago.
18th March 2023
18th Mar 23
0
0
Paul J
ace
@pej76
August 28th 2022. I'm back! After well over a year's absence I've decided to hop on to 365 once more. I left...
276
photos
16
followers
26
following
54% complete
192
193
194
195
196
197
198
199
195
45
196
197
46
198
199
47
Views
5
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
13th March 2023 9:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
