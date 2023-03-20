Previous
Morning Sunshine by pej76
201 / 365

Morning Sunshine

It was so nice to see the brilliant sunshine Monday morning. Not a frequent sight during the winter in Western Pennsylvania. It was a cold day however.
20th March 2023 20th Mar 23

Paul J

Paul J
Photo Details

