Katydid Visiting its Mum

They are also known as bush crickets. A rare sight during the day. At night in the Autumn and Fall they make a noise by grinding their leg against their wing which sounds like they are calling “Katy Did”. Living close to the woods like we do we hear quite a few of them in the evening.



This little critter was having a nap I think. I gently touched it to see if it was still alive. It moved to another part of the Mum. I let it be after that.