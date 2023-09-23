Sign up
304 / 365
Sugar Maple
The sugar maple tree is beginning to turn. A sure sign that fall is here and cold weather is on the way.
23rd September 2023
23rd Sep 23
2
0
Paul J
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
420
photos
14
followers
24
following
83% complete
297
298
299
300
301
302
303
304
42
300
73
301
302
303
304
74
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
Canon PowerShot G16
Taken
21st September 2023 3:58pm
mittens (Marilyn)
Pretty sign of fall.
September 23rd, 2023
Diana
Fal is definitely on its way, lovely shot of these beautiful trees.
September 23rd, 2023
365 Project
