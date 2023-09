#16 at Ponderosa GC

I wasn’t having the best of luck on the back nine today at Ponderosa ( not my favorite place to play ). #16 is a reasonable length par 5. I had a good tee shot, a good second layup shot, then duffed my approach into the creek I front of the green. Putted badly when I did get to the green to take a 7. Won 21 bucks on the day. I had 4 pin shots and a skin.