Previous
302 / 365
Bee - ing There
This bumble bee was hard at work on the Latana yesterday afternoon. It got a little annoyed with me trying to get a good shot. It buzzed me to get me to back off then returned to work.
21st September 2023
21st Sep 23
Paul J
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I'm back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
Views
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPad Air (3rd generation)
Taken
20th September 2023 4:12pm
