Bee - ing There by pej76
302 / 365

Bee - ing There

This bumble bee was hard at work on the Latana yesterday afternoon. It got a little annoyed with me trying to get a good shot. It buzzed me to get me to back off then returned to work.
21st September 2023 21st Sep 23

Paul J

@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
Photo Details

