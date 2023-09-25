Previous
Tired Backyard by pej76
Tired Backyard

A quick shot of the backyard looking somewhat tired on a dreary wet day. The remnants of hurricane Ophelia were passing over us yesterday.

The Black Maple is starting to drop leaves. I’m not looking forward to when all the leaves from all the trees come down. It is a lot of work to rake them up.
25th September 2023 25th Sep 23

Paul J

