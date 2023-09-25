Sign up
Previous
306 / 365
Tired Backyard
A quick shot of the backyard looking somewhat tired on a dreary wet day. The remnants of hurricane Ophelia were passing over us yesterday.
The Black Maple is starting to drop leaves. I’m not looking forward to when all the leaves from all the trees come down. It is a lot of work to rake them up.
25th September 2023
25th Sep 23
Paul J
ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I'm back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
Views
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
24th September 2023 4:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
