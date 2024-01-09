Previous
Blustery Morning by pej76
Photo 398

Blustery Morning

Snow turned to heavy rain beating up against the rear of our house this morning. Weather radar showing much rain headed our way. Glad we don’t have any need to be out in it today.

This is looking out the kitchen window.
9th January 2024 9th Jan 24

Paul J

Corinne C ace
I love contextual images and this one fits the bill. Lovely collection of plants. I keep one in front of my kitchen window and I may copy you and take a pic at it 😊
January 9th, 2024  
Diana ace
Lovely windowsill plants but miserable weather out there.
January 9th, 2024  
