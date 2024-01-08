Sign up
Photo 397
I Want Out
Gracie is longing to be outside but we've been keeping her inside because of the bad weather. I should let her out in the snow for her to see how thankful she should be to have a nice, warm, dry house.
8th January 2024
8th Jan 24
Paul J
ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Album
Main Album
Camera
Canon PowerShot G16
Taken
8th January 2024 11:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
so cute
January 8th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Ha ha, yes. She will love being indoors then!
January 8th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So cute. Best not to go our Gracie.
January 8th, 2024
Elyse Klemchuk
Aww, Gracie! I'm glad you are nice and warm inside!
January 8th, 2024
Diana
ace
A lovely shot of Gracie, you should let her out to experience it. She will be back in no time ;-)
January 8th, 2024
