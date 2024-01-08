Previous
I Want Out by pej76
Photo 397

I Want Out

Gracie is longing to be outside but we've been keeping her inside because of the bad weather. I should let her out in the snow for her to see how thankful she should be to have a nice, warm, dry house.
8th January 2024 8th Jan 24

Paul J

ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
108% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
so cute
January 8th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Ha ha, yes. She will love being indoors then!
January 8th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So cute. Best not to go our Gracie.
January 8th, 2024  
Elyse Klemchuk
Aww, Gracie! I'm glad you are nice and warm inside!
January 8th, 2024  
Diana ace
A lovely shot of Gracie, you should let her out to experience it. She will be back in no time ;-)
January 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise