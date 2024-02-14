Previous
Happy Valentine’s Day by pej76
Happy Valentine’s Day

I was sort of unofficially doing the flash of red for February. I thought though that I would do the month mostly in B&W then on Valentine’s Day post a photo with only the color red showing.

This is the grandson playing on the beach in California this past summer. I was surprised about how chilly it was on the Monterey Peninsula in June. The temperature the day we were there was in the high 50s and it was windy making feel all the colder.

BTW, I used Affiinity Photo Editor to make this photo. I am leaning towards purchasing it.
14th February 2024 14th Feb 24

Paul J

ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
Diana ace
It is fabulous Paul, a great capture and SC.
February 14th, 2024  
