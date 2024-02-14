Happy Valentine’s Day

I was sort of unofficially doing the flash of red for February. I thought though that I would do the month mostly in B&W then on Valentine’s Day post a photo with only the color red showing.



This is the grandson playing on the beach in California this past summer. I was surprised about how chilly it was on the Monterey Peninsula in June. The temperature the day we were there was in the high 50s and it was windy making feel all the colder.



BTW, I used Affiinity Photo Editor to make this photo. I am leaning towards purchasing it.