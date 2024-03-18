Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 465
Mourning Dove
Still playing catch up. This was taken 10 years ago also and is another one of my favorite bird photos. The doves miss the old apple tree as well.
18th March 2024
18th Mar 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paul J
ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
669
photos
21
followers
29
following
127% complete
View this month »
458
459
460
461
462
463
464
465
Latest from all albums
460
461
143
462
61
463
464
465
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
18th August 2014 6:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Junan Heath
ace
Beautiful!
March 20th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close