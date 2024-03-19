Previous
Souvenir Baseball by pej76
Photo 466

Souvenir Baseball

I bought this baseball at a fund raiser several years ago. It was signed by a number of players on the Pittsburgh Pirate baseball team. Most of them are long gone.

We ( mostly my wife ) used to follow the team closely when they were somewhat competitive. In recent years they’d have to level up to bad just to improve. They have been quite pathetic.
19th March 2024

Paul J

@pej76
March 19th, 2024.
Photo Details

