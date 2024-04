Eye Shield

This is what I have to wear when I go to bed. And a lot of tape to hold it in place as well. I saw the surgeon yesterday. I he scheduled me for a vitrectomy next Thursday at the Eye Institute at UPMC Mercy Hospital. I am both dreading it and looking forward to it.



Surgeon said it will take awhile for vision to become normal. Perhaps a month or so. In the meantime no heavy chores and definitely no golf.