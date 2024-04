You Can’t Mean Me

When Gracie goes outside there is a period of time where she forgets who we are ( her human slaves ). I was trying to coax her back into our yard from our neighbor’s driveway here. She’s obviously thinking I must mean some other cat. She did come to the door about a half hour later.



My left eye vision is very slightly improved which is encouraging. I’m anxious to see the surgeon tomorrow to learn what the next steps are.