My Eye Drops

I need 7 different drops for my left eye which works out to 19 drops a day when following the schedule. It’s 20 drops a day if you count the one I still get in my right eye. I made up a two week schedule spreadsheet to help us keep track.



On a positive note, I had to have a pre surgery physical, blood work, and EKG today. All was good. Looks like it will be a “go” for surgery next Thursday.