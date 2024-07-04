Previous
Happy Fourth of July! by pej76
Happy Fourth of July!

Happy Fourth of July everyone! I wonder if Gracie will be as fascinated with the Pittsburgh fireworks this year like she was last year.

Unlike other cats we’ve had Gracie is not afraid of the neighborhood fireworks. Thunder doesn’t seem to bother her at all either.
Cute shot for the 4th.
