Previous
Photo 541
Happy Fourth of July!
Happy Fourth of July everyone! I wonder if Gracie will be as fascinated with the Pittsburgh fireworks this year like she was last year.
Unlike other cats we’ve had Gracie is not afraid of the neighborhood fireworks. Thunder doesn’t seem to bother her at all either.
4th July 2024
4th Jul 24
1
0
Paul J
ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
765
photos
22
followers
30
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPad Air (3rd generation)
Taken
4th July 2023 9:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cute shot for the 4th.
July 4th, 2024
