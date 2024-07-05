Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 542
Long Wait
Even though our league had a 9:30am we had to wait a half hour this morning to tee off at Rolling Acres GC. I figured the holiday weekend would be busy and it was. Play was quick however. We didn’t have to wait on any tee once we got started.
5th July 2024
5th Jul 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paul J
ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
768
photos
22
followers
30
following
148% complete
View this month »
535
536
537
538
539
540
541
542
Latest from all albums
538
160
539
540
541
65
161
542
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
5th July 2024 9:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close