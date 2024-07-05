Previous
Long Wait by pej76
Long Wait

Even though our league had a 9:30am we had to wait a half hour this morning to tee off at Rolling Acres GC. I figured the holiday weekend would be busy and it was. Play was quick however. We didn’t have to wait on any tee once we got started.
5th July 2024 5th Jul 24

Paul J

@pej76
