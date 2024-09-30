Previous
Rain Continues by pej76
Rain Continues

While waiting at a red light on the way to the store I figured I’d take a quick shot of the continuing rain. The rain has been moderately heavy all day making it miserable outside. But, we needed the rain. Thank you Helene.
Paul J

Photo Details

