Photo 559
It’s All Mine
Embracing the feeder as all hers. That is until the other Hummer showed up.
24th July 2024
24th Jul 24
0
0
Paul J
ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
795
photos
21
followers
30
following
153% complete
View this month »
555
556
557
558
559
560
561
562
Latest from all albums
557
558
559
560
561
67
166
562
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
27th July 2024 6:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
