Photo 569
First Fruits
Our first tomatoes of the season. The Roma tomatoes look ripe but they are not quite there yet. They looked fine from the outside and tasted OK to me but they are just a little shy of being completely ripe. A few more days I think.
31st July 2024
31st Jul 24
Paul J
ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
31st July 2024 4:02pm
Peter Dulis
ace
Yum
July 31st, 2024
