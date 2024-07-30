Previous
I’m Driving by pej76
I’m Driving

Gracie was quick to hop into the CRV this morning. I’m not sure if she’d actually want to go for a ride though.

I had just emptied the car of all the golf stuff. We were rained out this morning.
30th July 2024

Paul J

Diana ace
I love this!
July 30th, 2024  
