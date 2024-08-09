Sign up
Photo 578
Window Spider
This little spider lives on the other side of the kitchen window next to the screen. We rarely open the window so I just let it be.
9th August 2024
9th Aug 24
Paul J
ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
8th August 2024 8:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
