Beaver Valley GC #1

A long par 5 to start the round at Beaver Valley. I managed par yesterday which is rare for me. It was downhill after that though. I just couldn’t get on track in the sloppy wet conditions. Western Pennsylvania was just grazed by tropical storm Debbie. We played in a heavy mist for most of the front nine.

Like most golfers would do I blame the weather for a mediocre performance and not on my total lack of talent.

I did manage 92 on the day and won 7 dollars for a “greenie” ( closest to pin shot on a par 3 )
