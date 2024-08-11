What’s This?

Sign up
Photo 580
Grandson was visiting on Sunday. He loves to dig in an empty part of the garden. He dug up an old broken corn cob holder and was very pleased with his find. I have no idea how that thing came to be there buried in the garden.
11th August 2024
11th Aug 24
Paul J
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
Corinne C
ace
A sweet portrait. Your grandson seems so focused on his discovery. So precious!
August 12th, 2024
