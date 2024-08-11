What’s This?

Previous
Grandson was visiting on Sunday. He loves to dig in an empty part of the garden. He dug up an old broken corn cob holder and was very pleased with his find. I have no idea how that thing came to be there buried in the garden.
11th August 2024 11th Aug 24

Paul J

Corinne C ace
A sweet portrait. Your grandson seems so focused on his discovery. So precious!
August 12th, 2024  
