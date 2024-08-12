Sign up
Photo 581
Pacific Grove California
A filler from our California trip last year. That’s our daughter on the beach at Pacific Grove. This is located on the Monterey Peninsula and is where John Denver’s plane crashed into the ocean.
12th August 2024
12th Aug 24
Paul J
ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
3rd June 2023 11:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
