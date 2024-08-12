Previous
Pacific Grove California by pej76
Pacific Grove California

A filler from our California trip last year. That’s our daughter on the beach at Pacific Grove. This is located on the Monterey Peninsula and is where John Denver’s plane crashed into the ocean.
