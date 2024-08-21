Desk Gracie

A filler photo. Gracie is always a good photo op. On this day she wouldn’t use her little cat perch because she had barfed in it. I cleaned it up and deodorized it but she would have nothing to do with it. I finally got her to go into it by sprinkling catnip on it. After a few days she was back to sitting in it. Currently, she is sleeping in it.



Please ignore my wife’s messy desk. I have tried many times to straighten it up ( in western Pa we say “redd it up” ) and have gotten in trouble each time. I have given up.