Tired Flower Garden by pej76
Photo 588

Tired Flower Garden

A quick photo of our tired flower garden at the end of the day today. The Phlox and Brown Eyed Susan’s are hanging in there. In the background the Mallow has all gone to seed. The flowers have had a tough summer here with all the heat.
20th August 2024 20th Aug 24

Paul J

Christine Sztukowski ace
Love garden
August 21st, 2024  
