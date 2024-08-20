Sign up
Photo 588
Tired Flower Garden
A quick photo of our tired flower garden at the end of the day today. The Phlox and Brown Eyed Susan’s are hanging in there. In the background the Mallow has all gone to seed. The flowers have had a tough summer here with all the heat.
20th August 2024
20th Aug 24
Paul J
ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Love garden
August 21st, 2024
