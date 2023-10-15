Previous
Last Two by pej76
Last Two

Just some more playing with the Nikon and the 50mm lens.

Our cherry tomato plant is about finished for the season. These were the last two ripe tomatoes. I ate them.
15th October 2023

Paul J

@pej76
