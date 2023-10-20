Previous
Tree Skeleton by pej76
Tree Skeleton

Seen on the morning walk the other day. I guess this is one way to prop up a skeleton.
Paul J

John Falconer ace
Well spotted. I’m sure I know this guy.
October 20th, 2023  
