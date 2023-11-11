Sign up
106 / 365
View From the Clubhouse
The sun came out to shine on us on the back 9 to warm things up a bit. There was still a chilly wind however. I blame the wind for all my bad shots. Couldn’t have been my lack of skill 😄
11th November 2023
11th Nov 23
Paul J
ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
511
photos
15
followers
26
following
29% complete
Casablanca
ace
Must have been the wind 😂😂🏌️♂️
November 11th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
😂 a beautiful course
November 11th, 2023
