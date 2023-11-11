Previous
View From the Clubhouse by pej76
View From the Clubhouse

The sun came out to shine on us on the back 9 to warm things up a bit. There was still a chilly wind however. I blame the wind for all my bad shots. Couldn’t have been my lack of skill 😄
11th November 2023 11th Nov 23

Paul J

Casablanca ace
Must have been the wind 😂😂🏌️‍♂️
November 11th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
😂 a beautiful course
November 11th, 2023  
