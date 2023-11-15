Previous
Moon Golf Club #17 by pej76
107 / 365

Moon Golf Club #17

The view from the 17th fairway at the Moon Golf Club of an approaching aircraft coming in to land.

I had my best drive of the day on this hole. A 212 yard shot right side of the fairway. Couldn’t capitalize on it though. I bogied the hole. Putted badly.
15th November 2023 15th Nov 23

Paul J

mittens (Marilyn) ace
So pretty and I love how you caught the plane
November 15th, 2023  
