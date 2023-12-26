Previous
Great Imagination by pej76
114 / 365

Great Imagination

Our grandson was pretending that his toy saber saw was a camera. He made sure to get photos of every one. He has a great imagination.
26th December 2023 26th Dec 23

Paul J

Diana ace
Such a fun capture!
December 26th, 2023  
