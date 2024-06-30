Sign up
Previous
159 / 365
Bee Balm
Sometimes I wonder why I have a Nikon and a Canon camera when the iPhone takes such good photos. It did a good job on the Bee Balm reds. Something I struggle with in a big camera.
30th June 2024
30th Jun 24
2
2
Paul J
ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
152
153
154
155
156
157
158
159
533
158
534
535
536
537
159
538
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
This n That
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
30th June 2024 1:13pm
Corinne C
ace
In some conditions the phone takes as good image as a big camera I agree.
June 30th, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and detail, gorgeous colour too.
June 30th, 2024
