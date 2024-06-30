Previous
Bee Balm by pej76
Bee Balm

Sometimes I wonder why I have a Nikon and a Canon camera when the iPhone takes such good photos. It did a good job on the Bee Balm reds. Something I struggle with in a big camera.
In some conditions the phone takes as good image as a big camera I agree.
Beautiful capture and detail, gorgeous colour too.
