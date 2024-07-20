Sign up
165 / 365
On Top
The Yellow Swallowtail was all over these flowers. I suppose it didn’t want to miss a single drop of nectar.
20th July 2024
20th Jul 24
Paul J
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
