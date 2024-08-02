Sign up
Blue Skies
When I left my home this morning it was raining heavily. I wasn’t too sure about going to the golf course but the skies cleared when I got to the golf course. Played decently. Shot 87 and won money.
2nd August 2024
2nd Aug 24
Paul J
