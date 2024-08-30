Previous
Long Lines by pej76
183 / 365

Long Lines

Wasn’t the best day to go shopping. A holiday weekend here in the USA this week brings out a lot of people. Long lines at Costco today. We probably could have done without the few things I picked up.
30th August 2024 30th Aug 24

Paul J

ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
50% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Costco lines are fast moving, generally
August 31st, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Our lines are always horribly long, must go with patience
August 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise