183 / 365
Long Lines
Wasn’t the best day to go shopping. A holiday weekend here in the USA this week brings out a lot of people. Long lines at Costco today. We probably could have done without the few things I picked up.
30th August 2024
Paul J
ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
Corinne C
ace
Costco lines are fast moving, generally
August 31st, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Our lines are always horribly long, must go with patience
August 31st, 2024
