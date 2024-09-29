Sign up
Previous
195 / 365
Driveway Left
Another bland photo of a dreary, drizzling rain. This time the other side of the driveway. Remnants of Helene giving the thirsty vegetation a much needed drink.
29th September 2024
29th Sep 24
Paul J
ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
891
photos
21
followers
31
following
53% complete
188
189
190
191
192
193
194
195
619
620
621
622
194
73
623
195
Views
2
Album
This n That
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
29th September 2024 11:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
