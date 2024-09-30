Sign up
196 / 365
My Daughter and the Count
My son in law calls the kitten Count Scratchula. I hope that is not the name they settle on.
30th September 2024
Paul J
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
This n That
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
29th September 2024 2:09pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Lesley
Ah lovely photo
September 30th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
Such a sweet shot.
September 30th, 2024
