Keeping Watch by pej76
Keeping Watch

Gracie often sits here keeping an eye out for the neighbor's big dog. The dog is a gentle pup and would never hurt her but she doesn't know that I think.
5th October 2024 5th Oct 24

Paul J

@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
Diana ace
She's rather safe than sorry, lovely shot of Gracie.
October 6th, 2024  
