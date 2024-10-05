Sign up
200 / 365
Keeping Watch
Gracie often sits here keeping an eye out for the neighbor's big dog. The dog is a gentle pup and would never hurt her but she doesn't know that I think.
5th October 2024
5th Oct 24
Paul J
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
Diana
ace
She's rather safe than sorry, lovely shot of Gracie.
October 6th, 2024
