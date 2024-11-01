Previous
3D Tree by pej76
215 / 365

3D Tree

Seen at our local grocery store. I don’t think I’d want this in my home even as interesting as it is. It is one of those optical illusion things. The display is only 1/4 thick but it appears to be very deep because of the lighting effects.
1st November 2024 1st Nov 24

Paul J

ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
58% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise