Astún

The truth is, I expected to find the snow worse, but it wasn't as bad as it looked. It's BRUTAL to see the midi, a photo taken with special care, using the Nokia 808 Pureview in maximum resolution mode, 34mp of photo to zoom in on the peak. Someday in my life I'll have to climb it, but I've got a bit of a problem for now at mountain level.



That said, snow session after night on duty.

La verdad es que esperaba encontrar peor la nieve, pero no estaba tan mal como lo pintaban. Es BRUTAL ver el midi, foto hecha con un cariño especial, usando el Nokia 808 Pureview en modo máxima resolución, 34mp de foto para hacer zoom en el pico. Algún día en mi vida tendré que subirlo, pero me queda algo complicado por ahora en cuando a nivel de montaña.



Dicho eso, sesión de snow tras noche de guardia.