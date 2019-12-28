Previous
Next
Ice hockey by petaqui
Photo 1354

Ice hockey

Tremendous game on the Jaca ice rink. Tight between CH Jaca and Majadahonda.
___________________________
Tremendo partido en la pista de hielo de Jaca. Reñido entre el CH Jaca y el Majadahonda.
28th December 2019 28th Dec 19

petaqui

ace
@petaqui
Spanish 28 years old guy that loves photography and Nokia (as objects, of course I love as well girlfriend, family, friends...etc). Pharmacist working at Jaca...
371% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise