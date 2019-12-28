Sign up
Photo 1354
Ice hockey
Tremendous game on the Jaca ice rink. Tight between CH Jaca and Majadahonda.
___________________________
Tremendo partido en la pista de hielo de Jaca. Reñido entre el CH Jaca y el Majadahonda.
28th December 2019
28th Dec 19
0
0
petaqui
ace
@petaqui
Spanish 28 years old guy that loves photography and Nokia (as objects, of course I love as well girlfriend, family, friends...etc). Pharmacist working at Jaca...
1540
photos
21
followers
29
following
371% complete
1348
1349
1350
1351
1352
1353
1354
1355
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365 - Main mobiles
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
29th December 2019 12:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ice
,
hockey
,
club
,
sport
,
jaca
