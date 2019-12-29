Previous
Sunset by petaqui
Sunset

A profile that Jaca's people love, it has something special. And with that reddish tone, it's something magical.
Un perfil que encanta a los de Jaca, tiene un algo especial. Y con ese tono rojizo es algo mágico.
29th December 2019

petaqui

@petaqui
Spanish 28 years old guy that loves photography and Nokia (as objects, of course I love as well girlfriend, family, friends...etc). Pharmacist working at Jaca...
