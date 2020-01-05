A letter for the magic kings

A night to write the letter... although it's really something you do with more time and foresight. I do not ask anything material from their Majesties, so you can serve the notebook, blank sheet, and write what I hope will happen this year. Everything can be achieved, it's a matter of will.

____________________________

Una noche en la que escribir la carta…aunque realmente es algo que se hace con más tiempo y previsión. No le pido nada material a sus majestades, así que puede servir la libreta, hoja en blanco, y a escribir aquello que espero ocurra este año. Todo se puede conseguir, es cuestión de voluntad.