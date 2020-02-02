Doors to heaven

Religion is a sensitive subject today, but there is no denying that it is an aspect that has marked many aspects of society throughout history, for better and for worse.



So many stories have happened in the Cathedral of Jaca, that I am sure there is no room for a bible-sized book. And the secrets that we will not know?

La religión es hoy en día un tema delicado, pero no se puede negar que es un aspecto que ha marcado muchos aspectos de la sociedad a lo largo de la historia, para bien y para mal.



En la Catedral de Jaca han pasado tantas historias, que estoy seguro no caben escritas un libro tamaño biblia. ¿Y los secretos que no sabremos?