Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1414
And Oroel during sunrise
Yesterday it was dusk, and today I couldn't resist showing it at dawn. A sea of clouds covered Jaca.
____________________
Ayer era al atardecer, y hoy no me he podido resistir a mostrarlo al amanecer. Un mar de nubes cubría Jaca.
26th February 2020
26th Feb 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
petaqui
ace
@petaqui
Spanish 28 years old guy that loves photography and Nokia (as objects, of course I love as well girlfriend, family, friends...etc). Pharmacist working at Jaca...
1603
photos
21
followers
28
following
387% complete
View this month »
1407
1408
1409
1410
1411
1412
1413
1414
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365 - Main mobiles
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
26th February 2020 7:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mountain
,
warm
,
clouds
,
rock
,
landscape
,
mountains
,
sunrise
,
dawn
,
views
,
pyrenees
,
jaca
,
oroel
,
pirineos
,
pirineo
,
jacetania
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close