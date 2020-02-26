Previous
Next
And Oroel during sunrise by petaqui
Photo 1414

And Oroel during sunrise

Yesterday it was dusk, and today I couldn't resist showing it at dawn. A sea of clouds covered Jaca.
____________________
Ayer era al atardecer, y hoy no me he podido resistir a mostrarlo al amanecer. Un mar de nubes cubría Jaca.
26th February 2020 26th Feb 20

petaqui

ace
@petaqui
Spanish 28 years old guy that loves photography and Nokia (as objects, of course I love as well girlfriend, family, friends...etc). Pharmacist working at Jaca...
387% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise